Caretaker charged with death of boy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A woman who reported a 4-year-old Missouri boy missing about a week before the child's body was found was charged Wednesday in his death.

Quatavia Givens, 26, was charged with neglect or abuse of a child resulting in death.

Investigators said Givens was caring for Darnell Gray on Oct. 24 at a Jefferson City housing complex while his father was a work. She reported him missing the next morning, prompting an intense search before his body was found Tuesday in Jefferson City.

A probable cause statement filed Wednesday with the charge said Givens initially told officers Darnell either was abducted or ran away during the night.

Darnell's body was found in a wooded area after Givens told investigators she knew where the body was, according to the statement.

She reportedly told police she hurt the child, saying "I may have hit him wrong," the statement said.