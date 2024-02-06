All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2018

Caretaker charged with death of boy

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A woman who reported a 4-year-old Missouri boy missing about a week before the child's body was found was charged Wednesday in his death.

Quatavia Givens, 26, was charged with neglect or abuse of a child resulting in death.

Investigators said Givens was caring for Darnell Gray on Oct. 24 at a Jefferson City housing complex while his father was a work. She reported him missing the next morning, prompting an intense search before his body was found Tuesday in Jefferson City.

A probable cause statement filed Wednesday with the charge said Givens initially told officers Darnell either was abducted or ran away during the night.

Darnell's body was found in a wooded area after Givens told investigators she knew where the body was, according to the statement.

She reportedly told police she hurt the child, saying "I may have hit him wrong," the statement said.

An autopsy found several injuries caused by blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma on the boy's body.

Police have not specified the relationship between Givens and Darnell's family. No other children lived at the apartment.

During the search, authorities went door-to-door, drained a retention pond and used a helicopter to search for Darnell. An $11,000 reward was offered for information on his whereabouts.

Darnell's mother went on TV to beg for tips during the search.

Williams said police aren't identifying either parent because it is "not something we would do to any victim." Police haven't provided details of the relationship between the parents.

The probable cause statement also indicates concern Givens had told investigators she planned to travel to Florida "to get out of the area." Online court records don't show an attorney for Givens.

