CARES Act funding available for Cape airport plan

This story is updated.

Significant monies from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act are available to help cover costs associated with the Terminal Area Master Plan (TAMP) for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City Council was told Monday.

Katrina Amos, regional airport manager, said $17.39 million of CARES Act funding is likely to be available over the next four years for infrastructure needs such as a new or renovated passenger terminal, new hangars and a control tower, plus an expanded airport maintenance facility.

Additional funding is available through the Capital Improvement Sales Tax passed in 2019 and funds from the airport's improvement fund for a grand total of $25.34 million over the quadrennium.

While the TAMP presentation was billed as an update, following an explanation of plan objectives in June, Amos told the seven council members in attendance the federal money presents an unusual opportunity.

"(CARES Act money) is the least restrictive funding that we'll get," said Amos, who replaced retired airport manager Bruce Loy earlier this year.

"(The city) should strike while the iron is hot," she added.

No action on the plan was requested nor given.

Nick Brown, an aviation consultant with Cincinnati-based Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, gave the council exhaustive detail on the TAMP update, which the city's Airport Advisory Board endorsed for presentation to the council on an 8-1 vote.

The master plan is based on an evaluation of perceived airport needs over a 20-year period.

COVID-impacted passenger volume

Brown told the council there have been 4,700 "enplanements" thus far in 2020, down from 11,656 in 2019.

The falling numbers are due to COVID-19.

"We expect it will take (the airport) two years to recover from the pandemic," Brown said.

Brown noted the plan calls for six new "box," or corporate-style, hangars and 15 T-hangers for general aviation.