Temporary locations in Scott and Butler counties will be operating by the weekend to infuse diagnosed COVID-19 sufferers with monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in a state-funded attempt to try to keep the afflicted out of hospitals.

"(The state) is working with a contractor that does these (infusions) all across the country," Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said Monday. "(The group) brings in all of the equipment and staff. They asked health officials all over Southeast Missouri to try to identify the areas of greatest need. The Sikeston area and Poplar Bluff were identified as the most critical areas in the region."

Wernsman said Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH are already doing these infusions.

"We're very fortunate to have those (infusions) right here in Cape Girardeau. Other areas in our region may not have all of the health care resources and there was an interest in areas that have reported lower vaccination rates," she said.

Miner MBA site

Diana Knutson, a registered nurse with the Scott County Health Department, said an infusion site is expected to be up and running Friday at the Miner, Missouri, Nursing Center, 410 Route H. Although all the details are still being worked out, Knutson said the site will be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week for a 30-day period with 20 patients per day anticipated.

"The infusions should take a minimum of 30 minutes. Appointments will be required and a patient will need a physician's order," Knutson said Tuesday.

Sharon Urhahn, director of marketing for Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, said some prequalifications must be met in order to receive the MAB infusion.

"You can't just go and get the infusion," Urhahn said. "If someone has COVID and is interested in receiving the monoclonal antibody, they need to call their primary care doctor but the physician may not yet be aware of the procedures because the information was just released Tuesday."

The guidelines include but are not limited to the following: the patient must be 65 years of age or older and must have a body mass index of 25 or over.

"If you meet the standard, the physician will make the infusion order and start the paperwork and then the contractor will contact the patient directly," she said, adding if a person doesn't have a primary care doctor, the protocol is to call the county health department who will give the patient direction.