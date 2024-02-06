Careless ‘smoking materials’ lead to early morning fire

Improperly disposed of smoking materials are believed to have ignited a structure fire early Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department official.

A fire report from the incident stated firefighters were called at 3:39 a.m. for a structure fire at 905 S. Ellis St., battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. wrote.

Morris described the call as a “relatively small fire” and said the blaze remained contained to its point of origin in the bedroom where the mattress caught fire.