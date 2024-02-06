All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2023

Career center set for expansion in coming fiscal year

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian archive

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members took first steps to utilize $5 million in funding from the state to expand the district's Career and Technology Center.

The board voted to include the CTC expansion under the existing parameters of the contract the district has with Brockmiller Construction Inc. Per the motion before the board, the contract allows the district to add projects to the services provided by Brockmiller Construction.

According to the motion the state has appropriated $5 million toward new construction, renovation or new programming for the skilled trades programs at CTC. The funds must be spent during the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Neil Glass said adding the CTC expansion will allow them to "hit the ground running".

"We don't have any time to waste," Glass said. "That $5 million has to be spent in this fiscal year. We need to get the design phase completed and get moving."

The district has also received an allocation of $3 million from the state's pandemic-related federal funding to be "used in the same manner and obligated by fiscal year 2026". The funds require a match, and the administration is working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education officials to determine options.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand programming and facilities at the CTC," Glass said. "This would allow us to prepare our students better to enter the workforce and help local businesses find highly skilled employees."

Other action

For the 2023-24 school year, the board reappointed Lindsey Dudek as board treasurer and appointed Brian Payne as board secretary. Payne replaces Beth Poyner, who was appointed as alternate board secretary.

According to Kristin Tallent, communications director, Payne was hired as general counsel and director of Human Resources and Compliance in June of 2023. Payne is originally from Chaffee, Missouri, and joined the district after practicing as a litigation attorney.

The board also authorized the superintendent to negotiate the following contracts:

  • Riverside Roofing Company LLC for new roofing at Blanchard Elementary for an amount not to exceed $185,000.00;
  • ANW Refrigeration Services for a new district freezer, for an amount not to exceed $147,000.00, to replace the existing freezer which has reached the end of its life expectancy;
  • Ameren Missouri for parcel #16-717-00-28-001.00-0000 for a total of $10,000.00 lump sum for two easements, one near Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue and the other adjacent to the intersection at Themis Street and Clark Avenue. Ameren Missouri is installing, maintaining, or replacing new power lines in order to connect to a substation.

Board members also authorized the superintendent to renew the following agreements for the 2023-2024 school year:

  • Kenny Rogers Children's Center , for physical and occupational therapy services;
  • A New Outlook LLC, for orientation and mobility and vision services;
  • Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri for the usage of district facilities.

Board members also adopted a board member conflict of interest and financial disclosure policy and a policy recognizing the second week of April as "Holocaust Education Week."


Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

