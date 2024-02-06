Career center set for expansion in coming fiscal year

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members took first steps to utilize $5 million in funding from the state to expand the district's Career and Technology Center.

The board voted to include the CTC expansion under the existing parameters of the contract the district has with Brockmiller Construction Inc. Per the motion before the board, the contract allows the district to add projects to the services provided by Brockmiller Construction.

According to the motion the state has appropriated $5 million toward new construction, renovation or new programming for the skilled trades programs at CTC. The funds must be spent during the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Neil Glass said adding the CTC expansion will allow them to "hit the ground running".

"We don't have any time to waste," Glass said. "That $5 million has to be spent in this fiscal year. We need to get the design phase completed and get moving."

The district has also received an allocation of $3 million from the state's pandemic-related federal funding to be "used in the same manner and obligated by fiscal year 2026". The funds require a match, and the administration is working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education officials to determine options.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand programming and facilities at the CTC," Glass said. "This would allow us to prepare our students better to enter the workforce and help local businesses find highly skilled employees."