Care to Learn to hold Disco Party to raise money for local students

Get ready to travel back in time with Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapter’s Disco Party on Friday, April 12.

This event is a fundraiser to support the community and will take place at Drury Plaza Conference Center.

The night will kick off with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and a program shortly after. The event will have live music from Shades of Soul.

Tickets for the Disco Party are priced at $100. After purchasing tickets, guests will have access to the event website where they can browse, bid and buy items.