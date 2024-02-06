Care to Learn to hold Disco Party to raise money for local students

Get ready to travel back in time with Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapter’s Disco Party on Friday, April 12.
This event is a fundraiser to support the community and will take place at Drury Plaza Conference Center.
The night will kick off with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and a program shortly after. The event will have live music from Shades of Soul.
Tickets for the Disco Party are priced at $100. After purchasing tickets, guests will have access to the event website where they can browse, bid and buy items.
Care to Learn’s mission is to provide immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger and hygiene so every student can be successful in school, according to the group’s website.
The Cape Girardeau chapter was established in 2014 and serves students in partnership with Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
Along with the mission, the chapter has a backpack food program that provides more than 300 backpacks to students a week, as well as during the summer with a summer backpack program, according to the Care to Learn website.
Since starting the Care to Learn Chapter in Cape Girardeau, the organization has been able to spend $279,459.60 on student needs. This totals 52,576 students who have had their needs met at the average cost of $5.32 per student, according to the Cape chapter webpage.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.