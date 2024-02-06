Care to Learn program awarded $10,000

A successful social media campaign netted the Care to Learn program benefiting the Cape Girardeau School District a $10,000 award, and officials say itï¿½s a great boost to a program already making a difference in studentsï¿½ lives.

Callie Welker, board chairwoman of Care to Learn, works at W.E. Walker-Lakenan, an insurance agency. One of the companyï¿½s carriers is Safeco Insurance, and they do an annual drive, the Make More Happen Awards.

This year, Welker said, she filled out the application, and the Care to Learn program was in the running.

One requirement of the award was a set goal of social media shares and likes, and that goal was met, thanks to community support, Welker said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s amazing,ï¿½ Welker said.

Care to Learnï¿½s Cape Girardeau chapter aims to help meet health, hunger and hygiene concerns of students, Welker said, and in addition to helping out with clothing, hygiene items and other needs, Care to Learn volunteers and partners pack and provide a backpack full of food to help tide families over on the weekends.

And, Welker said, the award will be used to cover 31 additional weekly backpacks.

ï¿½We are up to 209 backpacks between four schools,ï¿½ Welker said, adding the program has grown ï¿½tremendously.ï¿½

The goal is 300 backpacks, she said, which should meet the needs of all students who need it.

ï¿½That will cost $96,000 per year,ï¿½ Welker said.

Welker said she and about nine other people work together to bring in donations and assemble the packs, and donations from several partners are a major piece.

Laura Propst, development officer with Saint Francis Healthcare System and board liaison for Friends of Saint Francis, said the Friends fully funds Jefferson Schoolï¿½s need for backpacks, 100 total, and that donation is funneled through Care to Learn.

Friends of Saint Francis is a 21-member board, 14 from the community and 7 employees of SFMC, Propst said, and exists to help patients and families. And, she said, reaching out into the community is also part of the mission.