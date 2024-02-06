All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2018

Care to Learn program awarded $10,000

A successful social media campaign netted the Care to Learn program benefiting the Cape Girardeau School District a $10,000 award, and officials say it's a great boost to a program already making a difference in students' lives. Callie Welker, board chairwoman of Care to Learn, works at W.E. Walker-Lakenan, an insurance agency. One of the company's carriers is Safeco Insurance, and they do an annual drive, the Make More Happen Awards...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A successful social media campaign netted the Care to Learn program benefiting the Cape Girardeau School District a $10,000 award, and officials say it's a great boost to a program already making a difference in students' lives.

Callie Welker, board chairwoman of Care to Learn, works at W.E. Walker-Lakenan, an insurance agency. One of the company's carriers is Safeco Insurance, and they do an annual drive, the Make More Happen Awards.

This year, Welker said, she filled out the application, and the Care to Learn program was in the running.

One requirement of the award was a set goal of social media shares and likes, and that goal was met, thanks to community support, Welker said.

"It's amazing," Welker said.

Care to Learn's Cape Girardeau chapter aims to help meet health, hunger and hygiene concerns of students, Welker said, and in addition to helping out with clothing, hygiene items and other needs, Care to Learn volunteers and partners pack and provide a backpack full of food to help tide families over on the weekends.

And, Welker said, the award will be used to cover 31 additional weekly backpacks.

"We are up to 209 backpacks between four schools," Welker said, adding the program has grown "tremendously."

The goal is 300 backpacks, she said, which should meet the needs of all students who need it.

"That will cost $96,000 per year," Welker said.

Welker said she and about nine other people work together to bring in donations and assemble the packs, and donations from several partners are a major piece.

Laura Propst, development officer with Saint Francis Healthcare System and board liaison for Friends of Saint Francis, said the Friends fully funds Jefferson School's need for backpacks, 100 total, and that donation is funneled through Care to Learn.

Friends of Saint Francis is a 21-member board, 14 from the community and 7 employees of SFMC, Propst said, and exists to help patients and families have extra touches. And, she said, reaching out into the community is also part of the mission.

That's where involvement with Care to Learn comes in, Propst said.

Leigh Ragsdale, principal at Jefferson Elementary, said the backpack program offers real help to students and families.

Beginning in August, the district was able to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student, thanks to participation in a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

The district had to meet certain eligibility requirements, including an identified 40 percent of students living at or below the poverty line.

That's great through the week, Ragsdale said, and it has given students real relief.

But with the Care to Learn backpacks, she said, "we can provide food on the weekends for our families."

Care to Learn also holds a peanut-butter drive, she said, and that is a great source of nutrients and easy preparation for students when they're at home.

"It's just a great program to help know that our kids are being fed when they're not here with us," Ragsdale said. "I always say, we have to fill the stomachs, hearts and minds of all our students, and Care to Learn, with our partners, help that happen."

Welker said she thinks word is finally getting out about Care to Learn's mission, which is a big reason why the program has grown so much.

And the need is evident, she said.

"We've had teachers tell us, ever since so and so has been on the program, they're paying more attention in class," Welker said. "It's such a little thing we can do as a community to make a huge difference, and that's exciting."

Donations can be dropped off at the district office at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau or made online at caretolearnfund.org.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

