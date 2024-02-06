Care to Learn organizer outlines help given to local students

Officials with a local charity organization recently updated Cape Girardeau public school officials on student needs met over the last school year.
Callie Welker, advisory board president of the Cape Girardeau chapter of Care to Learn, said they were able to provide funding for 287 students to receive backpacks loaded with food and snacks every Friday through the current school year.
Welker said Care to Learn supplied funding to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to prepare and deliver the backpacks to students. According to the food bank's website, the packages contain nutritious, nonperishable, child-friendly meals and snacks that can be eaten without any preparation if necessary. The program alleviates the strain felt by many southeast Missouri families to provide nutritious meals to their children over the weekend, the website says.
District teachers and staff work with Care to Learn by letting them know of a student's needs, Welker said.
"We get calls every day about stuff that kids need, from things as simple as clothing or shampoo," Welker said. "It kind of just depends on the day. We've bought groceries for families if we feel like that might help out for a while."
Care to Learn's website states their mission is to provide immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger and hygiene so every student can be successful in school.
Welker said the Cape Girardeau chapter has also been able to provide clothes washing and drying machines to district campuses, funded short-term mental health services for some students and even paid for a student to receive braces.
"That student has several times told our liaison that he loves to smile now," Welker said. "She can just tell he has a little more pep in his step and just feels more confident. So, I'll put braces on whoever wants them."
At Jefferson Elementary School, students will be taking swimming lessons in the recently opened pool. Welker said Care to Learn was made aware that some students couldn't afford to buy swimsuits. She said they provided close to $400 worth of suits for any student who needs one.
According to their website, Care to Learn was founded in 2008 in Springfield, Missouri, and has met more than 2 million emergent health, hunger and hygiene needs and has expanded to more than 40 school districts and communities across the state of Missouri.
Welker said her chapter's funding comes from Cape Girardeau businesses and community members. She said the group received $100,000 in donations during their most recent fundraiser March 31.
