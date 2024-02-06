Care to Learn organizer outlines help given to local students

Officials with a local charity organization recently updated Cape Girardeau public school officials on student needs met over the last school year.

Callie Welker, advisory board president of the Cape Girardeau chapter of Care to Learn, said they were able to provide funding for 287 students to receive backpacks loaded with food and snacks every Friday through the current school year.

Welker said Care to Learn supplied funding to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to prepare and deliver the backpacks to students. According to the food bank's website, the packages contain nutritious, nonperishable, child-friendly meals and snacks that can be eaten without any preparation if necessary. The program alleviates the strain felt by many southeast Missouri families to provide nutritious meals to their children over the weekend, the website says.

District teachers and staff work with Care to Learn by letting them know of a student's needs, Welker said.

"We get calls every day about stuff that kids need, from things as simple as clothing or shampoo," Welker said. "It kind of just depends on the day. We've bought groceries for families if we feel like that might help out for a while."