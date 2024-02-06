Cards' organist Hilton jams while in Jackson

In his role as partner with Lacefield Music piano stores, Dwayne Hilton reads and teaches music, and as the St. Louis Cardinals organist, he plays by ear -- and he's ready to hit the right notes.

Hilton was in Jackson on Thursday for a jam session at the home of piano teacher Marlene Dudley. He and Lacefield Music president Cathy McReynolds then spent "a few days" at the temporary shop in West Park Mall where shoppers can stop in and test out pianos, he said.

He can't stop himself from running a few chords on the piano in Dudley's living room, nodding to himself as liquid tones flowed.

"That's nice," he said.

Hilton said his path to making a living with music was pretty traditional.

St. Louis Cardinals organist Dwayne Hilton exhanges a look with local sixth-grader Clara Bledsoe after playing a duet Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

In Ellington, Missouri, where he grew up, Hilton started lessons at age 7, and after graduating high school, studied piano performance at Missouri State University.

Then, shortly after graduation, he was hired at Lacefield Music.

"In the spring of 1996, I joined the company," Hilton said. "Cathy started the company with her son Oct. 1, 1995, at South County Mall in St. Louis. Several months later, I joined. I loved the company, and when it was time to open a second store, Cathy made me manager.

"We've really grown in the 25 years I've been with the company," he added.

The company now has locations in South County, St. Charles and Fairview Heights, Illinois, and the temporary shop for the holiday season at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

McReynolds said Lacefield opened at West Park Mall on Black Friday this year, and will close Dec. 30.