The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals major league baseball team has been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after at least two positive Covid-19 tests. The Cardinals will not be playing on Friday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to the Post-Dispatch, MLB's current plan is to resume the series on Saturday and play a doubleheader on Sunday.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Friday morning that multiple Cardinals tested positive. An update to this story will be posted as information becomes available.

After winning their first two games of the year, the Cardinals have lost three in a row. But the postponement of the game in Milwaukee, followed by postponements of other games in Miami, add to larger questions about MLB during a pandemic.

Update from the Associated Press at 11 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's game between St. Louis and Milwaukee was postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement in Milwaukee was not announced.

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia's coaching staff.

The Cardinals played in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday before a scheduled day off Thursday. The Twins hosted Cleveland on Thursday night, meaning the Indians likely used the same visiting clubhouse as St. Louis. Minnesota is scheduled to host the Indians again Friday night.