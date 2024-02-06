Cardinals, Anheuser-Busch agree to marketing extension

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have been playing in Busch Stadium for seven decades, and that won't change anytime soon.

The team and Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a five-year marketing agreement extension that will run through 2030. In addition to stadium naming rights, the maker of Budweiser, Bud Light and other beers maintains exclusive rights to all alcoholic beverage advertising on Cardinals radio and TV broadcasts, stadium signage rights and other marketing benefits.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Anheuser-Busch and the Cardinals are part of the fabric of St. Louis, and this continued investment in our shared hometown is an exciting next chapter in our decades long story," Matt Davis, vice president of partnerships for Anheuser-Busch, said in a news release.