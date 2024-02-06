All sections
NewsJune 26, 2023

Car pulled from Black River; occupant reportedly taken to hospital

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — First responders recovered an empty maroon 2014 Chrysler passenger vehicle from the Black River on Sunday afternoon, June 25. Poplar Bluff firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a car in the river at Sportsman Park Boat ramp, 1000 White Row St. ...

Barbara Ann Horton
A car is pulled from the Black River on Sunday, June 25, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the scene. The car was empty when firefighters arrived, and one person had reportedly been taken by private vehicle to a hospital.
A car is pulled from the Black River on Sunday, June 25, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the scene. The car was empty when firefighters arrived, and one person had reportedly been taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

This story has been updated.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — First responders recovered an empty maroon 2014 Chrysler passenger vehicle from the Black River on Sunday afternoon, June 25.

Poplar Bluff firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a car in the river at Sportsman Park Boat ramp, 1000 White Row St.

Battalion Chief Stacy Harmon and firefighter Josh Buhler swam about 100 feet to locate the fully submerged, unoccupied vehicle.

Harmon notified the second responding unit they would need the water rescue boat.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, firefighters attach lines to a submerged vehicle so it can be towed from the Black River on Sunday, June 25, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Poplar Bluff, Missouri, firefighters attach lines to a submerged vehicle so it can be towed from the Black River on Sunday, June 25, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Poplar Bluff, Missouri, firefighters attach lines to a submerged vehicle so it can be towed from the Black River on Sunday, June 25, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Poplar Bluff, Missouri, firefighters attach lines to a submerged vehicle so it can be towed from the Black River on Sunday, June 25, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Submitted
“We were informed by bystanders that they didn’t know if anyone was in the vehicle,” said Harmon, adding later they were told someone had taken one person to a local hospital.

He and Buhler donned life jackets and entered the water to check to see whether the vehicle was occupied.

“We didn’t see anyone in the vehicle and when Engine 33 arrived, Lt. Jonathan Miller donned a life jacket and brought out a tag line so we could secure the vehicle to keep the current from taking it further out into the river.”

When the tow company arrived, the firefighters swam out with a cable and secured them to the vehicle so it could be pulled from the river. Capt. Chad Bell and Miller made sure the cable was secured, and the car was removed and loaded on a wrecker.

At the scene were firefighters Austin Armes and Kenneth Felts along with Poplar Bluff police and Butler County EMS.

The police department said there was no motor vehicle accident or criminal complaint. The vehicle impound showed the color, make and model.

“I don’t have any further information on it,” a department spokesperson said.

