Car pulled from Black River; occupant reportedly taken to hospital

“We were informed by bystanders that they didn’t know if anyone was in the vehicle,” said Harmon, adding later they were told someone had taken one person to a local hospital.

He and Buhler donned life jackets and entered the water to check to see whether the vehicle was occupied.

“We didn’t see anyone in the vehicle and when Engine 33 arrived, Lt. Jonathan Miller donned a life jacket and brought out a tag line so we could secure the vehicle to keep the current from taking it further out into the river.”

When the tow company arrived, the firefighters swam out with a cable and secured them to the vehicle so it could be pulled from the river. Capt. Chad Bell and Miller made sure the cable was secured, and the car was removed and loaded on a wrecker.

At the scene were firefighters Austin Armes and Kenneth Felts along with Poplar Bluff police and Butler County EMS.

The police department said there was no motor vehicle accident or criminal complaint. The vehicle impound showed the color, make and model.

“I don’t have any further information on it,” a department spokesperson said.