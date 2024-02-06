National retailers with brick-and-mortar locations are evolving to the digital landscape in ways that may seem counterintuitive.

Theyï¿½re making it easier for customers to spend less time in their stores.

And one rural local retailer has joined the trend, offering online shopping and pickup services for busy customers, particularly for busy moms and dads who have hectic schedules. The trend has made its way into Cape Girardeau, and seems to be popular. Customers can shop online, avoid the checkout line, and pick up their wares at the store already packaged and ready, with special close-up parking dedicated just for the service.

Loweï¿½s and Target stores in Cape Girardeau are offering online purchase with in-store pickup and designated parking spots for online-order customers, and in Benton, Missouri, locally-owned M Kay Supply launched its own version of the service just last week.

Loweï¿½s assistant store manager Steve McLemore said the companyï¿½s corporate office responded to customer feedback and revamped existing online ordering services to alleviate wait times for busy customers.

The interior of M Kay Supply is seen Thursday in Benton. KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com

Matthew Gossage, general manager at Target in Cape Girardeau, said Targetï¿½s online ordering has three options: have items delivered to an address, in-store pickup for purchased items, or curbside service.

More local stores and restaurants are offering deliveries more than ever before, but the pickup concept is going mainstream as well.

The drive-up capability was launched about six weeks ago nationwide at Target stores, Gossage said, and he said customers often find convenience in the model.

Not having to unload every passenger and trek through the store to find items is convenient for busy customers, Gossage said.

That tracks with a national trend, said Ana Smith with the National Retail Federation.

Malinda Milam, left, and Mackenzie Enderle pose for a photo Thursday at M Kay Supply in Benton. KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com

Retailers are ï¿½aggressivelyï¿½ pushing the service during peak times, she said, such as holidays or back-to-school season.

ï¿½Parents who have a busy life and donï¿½t want to stay in line forever want to buy online and pick up in a local store,ï¿½ Smith said.

The service was rolled out as long as seven years ago, Smith said, and now, the trend nationwide is, companies arenï¿½t distinguishing between larger and smaller markets: when a retail outlet rolls the service out, they try to roll it out nationwide.

The National Retail Federation rolled out its back-to-school data last week, Smith said, and in the results, ï¿½we learned more adults shopping for college students, whether as students themselves or as a parent, were planning on using the buy-online service.ï¿½ In fact, 49 percent of the college-student shoppers were taking advantage of the service.

ï¿½Most major retailers offer this service,ï¿½ Smith said. ï¿½We havenï¿½t heard of many mom-and-pop shops using it, but I wouldnï¿½t be surprised to see that as they continue to grow.ï¿½

Mackenzie Enderle packages an order for pickup Thursday at M Kay Supply in Benton. KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com

One retailer doing just that is locally-owned M Kay Supply at 6626 Highway 77 in Benton, Missouri. The store opened in late 2014, and carries farm, hardware and home supplies.

M Kay Supply also has a deli, groceries, sporting goods and hunting equipment ï¿½ and was built to expand.

But thatï¿½s not to say the store can be taken at face value.