NewsFebruary 3, 2017

Car crashes into St. Louis County salon; 2 hurt

ST. LOUIS -- Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a Great Clips hair salon in south St. Louis County. The accident happened about 11 a.m. Thursday. Both of the injured people were inside the salon. The woman driving the car was evaluated by paramedics but not hospitalized...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a Great Clips hair salon in south St. Louis County.

The accident happened about 11 a.m. Thursday. Both of the injured people were inside the salon. The woman driving the car was evaluated by paramedics but not hospitalized.

The driver was trying to park in front of the hair salon when she accidentally accelerated, the vehicle ending up about 40 feet inside after crashing through the entrance.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver would face charges.

