Car crashes into Cape home Monday night

A car crashed into a house around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the 1400 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau.
The driver — who was the sole occupant of the vehicle — sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by emergency responders.
Robert Newton, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said the cause of the wreck is believed to be fatigue.
There were multiple occupants in the home at the time of the crash. The residence was “pretty heavily damaged,” Newton said. The vehicle sustained significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene.
