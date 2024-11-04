All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2024

Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian

A Cape Girardeau car crash in Bellevue's 700 block claimed the life of 85-year-old pedestrian Margarita Diz Fernandez. The driver, Everrett Garrett, was unharmed. Police investigations are ongoing.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau driver collided with a pedestrian Friday, Nov. 1, in the 700 block of Bellevue Street, killing her.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, the pedestrian, Margarita Diz Fernandez, 85, of Cape Girardeau was pronounced deceased after she was transported to a hospital.

Everrett Garrett, 30, of Cape Girardeau was the driver and was not injured in the accident.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

