Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian

A Cape Girardeau driver collided with a pedestrian Friday, Nov. 1, in the 700 block of Bellevue Street, killing her.
According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, the pedestrian, Margarita Diz Fernandez, 85, of Cape Girardeau was pronounced deceased after she was transported to a hospital.
Everrett Garrett, 30, of Cape Girardeau was the driver and was not injured in the accident.
The police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.