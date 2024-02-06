All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape

A vehicle crash in the 700 block of South Mount Auburn Road claimed the life of Devon C. Holley, 27, and left two others seriously injured. Authorities are investigating the collision involving two vehicles.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

A two-vehicle crash Thursday, Jan. 23, in the 700 block of South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau left on person dead.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, a northbound silver 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Devon C. Holley, 27, of Cape Girardeau crossed the center line and collided with a black 2024 Chevrolet Suburban.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release states the collision killed Holley, while the driver of the Suburban, Tracy Akers, 49, and a juvenile male, 7, both of Jackson suffered serious injuries.

The document states the police department with the assistance of the state Highway Patrol crash reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the incident.

Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 24
Police report 1-25-25
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-27-25
NewsJan. 24
Tre'Marion Jones set for four-day murder trial for killing o...
NewsJan. 24
Missouri legislators debate bill to expand restitution for w...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake insurance as costs soar, jobs evaporate in region
NewsJan. 24
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake insurance as costs soar, jobs evaporate in region
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder
SEMO alum keynotes MLK Jr. celebration dinner at Show Me Center
NewsJan. 24
SEMO alum keynotes MLK Jr. celebration dinner at Show Me Center
UJRO presents 2025 Uptown Jackson plans at annual meeting
NewsJan. 24
UJRO presents 2025 Uptown Jackson plans at annual meeting
Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for drainage work
NewsJan. 23
Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for drainage work
Police report 1-24-25
NewsJan. 23
Police report 1-24-25
Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County
NewsJan. 23
Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County
Ward 5 candidate Bryan Johnson identifies need for ‘storytelling’ on Cape council
NewsJan. 23
Ward 5 candidate Bryan Johnson identifies need for ‘storytelling’ on Cape council
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy