Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape

A two-vehicle crash Thursday, Jan. 23, in the 700 block of South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau left on person dead.
According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, a northbound silver 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Devon C. Holley, 27, of Cape Girardeau crossed the center line and collided with a black 2024 Chevrolet Suburban.
The release states the collision killed Holley, while the driver of the Suburban, Tracy Akers, 49, and a juvenile male, 7, both of Jackson suffered serious injuries.
The document states the police department with the assistance of the state Highway Patrol crash reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the incident.
