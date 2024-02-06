All sections
NewsMarch 29, 2024

Car crash blocks morning traffic in Cape Girardeau

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A firefighter sweeps away debris after a car crash in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 29. The crash temporarily halted traffic along William Street and West End Boulevard until the vehicles involved could be towed away.
A firefighter sweeps away debris after a car crash in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 29. The crash temporarily halted traffic along William Street and West End Boulevard until the vehicles involved could be towed away.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard blocked traffic in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on March 29, a black Lincoln MKZ and a green Kia Soul collided. The front bumper of the former was totaled, while the latter suffered significant scraping on its right side and a flat tire.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and City of Cape Girardeau Fire Department quickly responded to the incident and began clearing debris and acquiring drivers' statements.

Within a few minutes, tow trucks from Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service arrived to take the vehicles away.


