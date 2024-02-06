Car crash blocks morning traffic in Cape Girardeau

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard blocked traffic in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on March 29, a black Lincoln MKZ and a green Kia Soul collided. The front bumper of the former was totaled, while the latter suffered significant scraping on its right side and a flat tire.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department and City of Cape Girardeau Fire Department quickly responded to the incident and began clearing debris and acquiring drivers' statements.
Within a few minutes, tow trucks from Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service arrived to take the vehicles away.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.