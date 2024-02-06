Car accidents claim 2 lives

This story has been edited to correct Joe D. Eads's place of employment.

A Sedgewickville, Missouri, man and the wife of a Marble Hill, Missouri, Public Works Department employee recently died in car accidents.

Joe K. Miinch, 85, of Sedgewickville died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident at 2:35 p.m. May 10 on Missouri 51, 5 miles south of Patton, Missouri, in Bollinger County, Missouri.

The crash occurred when the Daihatsu Truck, driven by Miinch (vehicle 2), struck the 2013 Ford C-Max, driven by Glenda S. Yount, 69, of Marble Hill, Missouri, (vehicle 1), in the side, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Yount was northbound and Miinch was westbound.

Miinch was transported by Air Evac to Perry County Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. He was pronounced dead later that day at the hospital by Dr. Jerry Karr.