Car accidents claim 2 lives

This story has been edited to correct Joe D. Eads's place of employment.
A Sedgewickville, Missouri, man and the wife of a Marble Hill, Missouri, Public Works Department employee recently died in car accidents.
The crash occurred when the Daihatsu Truck, driven by Miinch (vehicle 2), struck the 2013 Ford C-Max, driven by Glenda S. Yount, 69, of Marble Hill, Missouri, (vehicle 1), in the side, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Yount was northbound and Miinch was westbound.
Miinch was transported by Air Evac to Perry County Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. He was pronounced dead later that day at the hospital by Dr. Jerry Karr.
Yount was wearing a safety device, and Miinch was not wearing a safety device, the report stated. Damage was moderate to both vehicles.
The 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by Erica L. White, 29, of Glen Allen, Missouri, (vehicle 1), reportedly struck the rear of the 2012 Ford F150 (vehicle 2) Rhonda Eads was driving. Vehicle 2 ran off the right side of the roadway and the driver, Rhonda Eads, was ejected.
Vehicle 1 then proceeded to strike the rear of vehicle 3, a 1971 John Deere 4320 tractor, driven by Joe Eads, 59, of Clubb, according to the report.
Rhonda Eads was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:53 p.m. by assistant coroner Seth Deck. She was transported to Ruegg Funeral Home in Greenville.
All three drivers were northbound. None of them were wearing a safety device.
Damage was total to the Ford Explorer, extensive to the Ford F150, and minor to the tractor.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.