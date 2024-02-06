All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 18, 2022
Car accidents claim 2 lives
A Sedgewickville, Missouri, man and the wife of a Marble Hill, Missouri, Public Works Department employee recently died in car accidents. ...
Banner Press
story image illustation

This story has been edited to correct Joe D. Eads's place of employment.

A Sedgewickville, Missouri, man and the wife of a Marble Hill, Missouri, Public Works Department employee recently died in car accidents.

  • Joe K. Miinch, 85, of Sedgewickville died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident at 2:35 p.m. May 10 on Missouri 51, 5 miles south of Patton, Missouri, in Bollinger County, Missouri.

The crash occurred when the Daihatsu Truck, driven by Miinch (vehicle 2), struck the 2013 Ford C-Max, driven by Glenda S. Yount, 69, of Marble Hill, Missouri, (vehicle 1), in the side, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Yount was northbound and Miinch was westbound.

Miinch was transported by Air Evac to Perry County Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. He was pronounced dead later that day at the hospital by Dr. Jerry Karr.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Yount was wearing a safety device, and Miinch was not wearing a safety device, the report stated. Damage was moderate to both vehicles.

  • Rhonda L. Eads, 56, of Clubb, Missouri, and the wife of Marble Hill Public Works Department employee Joe D. Eads, died at the scene of a three-car accident at 1:37 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 67, 2 miles south of Greenville in Wayne County, Missouri.

The 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by Erica L. White, 29, of Glen Allen, Missouri, (vehicle 1), reportedly struck the rear of the 2012 Ford F150 (vehicle 2) Rhonda Eads was driving. Vehicle 2 ran off the right side of the roadway and the driver, Rhonda Eads, was ejected.

Vehicle 1 then proceeded to strike the rear of vehicle 3, a 1971 John Deere 4320 tractor, driven by Joe Eads, 59, of Clubb, according to the report.

Rhonda Eads was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:53 p.m. by assistant coroner Seth Deck. She was transported to Ruegg Funeral Home in Greenville.

All three drivers were northbound. None of them were wearing a safety device.

Damage was total to the Ford Explorer, extensive to the Ford F150, and minor to the tractor.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy