Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

The Capital Sand Company marked the opening of a new compressed natural gas station, the first of its kind in Missouri, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 856 Wolverine Ln. in Cape Girardeau. Though designed to fuel the Jefferson City company’s fleet of trucks ferrying sand from their Millersville plant, it also features diesel pumps for commercial use.

“It’s always exciting seeing new construction popping up. It’s even more exciting when you know that that is a one-of-a-kind facility in the state, when you know its going to be a huge transportation connector, and … a key economic development resource we can point to,” Lesley Rone, southeast regional manager at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said at the event.

Built by the Chicago-based Ozinga Energy, the station includes four pumps for compressed natural gas, or CNG, and four diesel pumps for drivers traveling along Interstate 55 to use. It will be open 24/7.

Capital Sand chief operating officer David Herbst said the gas is the same kind used in home heating and barbecue grilling. Compressed natural gas can be captured from waste and is a renewable resource.

“This is the same gas, it’s natural gas. We just compress it to 4200 psi (pounds per square inch), and we put it into a truck and the trucks run on it,” Herbst said.