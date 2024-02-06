All sections
NewsAugust 4, 2023

Cape's young professionals group rebrands, plans new events

Cape Girardeau's young professionals organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization. Formerly known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area (YCP)...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape<br>Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce employees Kelsie Turner, left, and<br>Maggie Piper have revamped<br>the chamber's young<br>professionals program.
Cape<br>Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce employees Kelsie Turner, left, and<br>Maggie Piper have revamped<br>the chamber's young<br>professionals program.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Cape Girardeau's young professionals organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization.

Formerly known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area (YCP).

"We're planning events that are really engaging and development-driven, but they're also opportunities to show young professionals what's in our community to retain that talent," said Kelsie Turner, the chamber's director of membership and engagement.

Turner and Maggie Piper, the chamber's marketing and communications specialist, are the brains behind reinvigorating the YPC. Participation waned during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Turner and Piper aim to host new and returning events to bring in more young professionals.

"With our new strategic plan, we want to expand leadership development and connect with post-secondary students," Turner said. Anyone in the region ages 18 to 40 who is involved in a local business can join, she added.

Turner plans to get college students involved as well. An initial YPC event will be a meeting with students on campus at Southeast Missouri State University's Welcome Back Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Additional events will include "lunch and learn" luncheons and expanded networking opportunities. The annual Emerge Young Professionals Summit, a daylong event in April featuring speakers and keynote panels, will also return. It had become a virtual event during the height of the pandemic.

To increase outreach and help plan events, the chamber will create a committee of young professionals. This will partly be comprised of SEMO and Mineral Area College students.

"We're trying to create a very inclusive, welcoming environment for anyone who is interested in developing professional skills, personal skills or leadership skills," Piper said. "We're really excited to get this going again and watching this grow."

She said those interested in joining or learning more about YPC can contact the Chamber of Commerce in person or by phone at (573) 335-3312. They can also email her and Turner at mpiper@capechamber.com or kturner@cape chamber.com.

