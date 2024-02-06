Cape's young professionals group rebrands, plans new events

Cape Girardeau's young professionals organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization.

Formerly known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area (YCP).

"We're planning events that are really engaging and development-driven, but they're also opportunities to show young professionals what's in our community to retain that talent," said Kelsie Turner, the chamber's director of membership and engagement.

Turner and Maggie Piper, the chamber's marketing and communications specialist, are the brains behind reinvigorating the YPC. Participation waned during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Turner and Piper aim to host new and returning events to bring in more young professionals.

"With our new strategic plan, we want to expand leadership development and connect with post-secondary students," Turner said. Anyone in the region ages 18 to 40 who is involved in a local business can join, she added.