Cape's utility-billing office will be closed Tuesday

The city of Cape Girardeau's utility-billing office will close Tuesday to implement new utility-billing software.
The customer service office will be open Monday for regular business hours and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Gayle Conrad, director of citizen services and city clerk for Cape Girardeau.
Utility payments can be placed in the drop box at city hall or taken to Schnucks in Cape Girardeau, the news release stated, but credit or debit card payments for utility bills will not be accepted online or in the office Tuesday.
Credit or debit payments will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
"As with any new software, there will be a learning curve for the city staff," Conrad said in the news release. "We ask customers to please be patient, as processing of transactions may take a little longer than normal."
For questions, contact Gayle Conrad at (573) 339-6320 or gconrad@cityofcape.org.
Pertinent address: 401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
