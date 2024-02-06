All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 1, 2017

Cape's utility-billing office will be closed Tuesday

The city of Cape Girardeau's utility-billing office will close Tuesday to implement new utility-billing software. The customer service office will be open Monday for regular business hours and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Gayle Conrad, director of citizen services and city clerk for Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian

The city of Cape Girardeau's utility-billing office will close Tuesday to implement new utility-billing software.

The customer service office will be open Monday for regular business hours and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Gayle Conrad, director of citizen services and city clerk for Cape Girardeau.

Utility payments can be placed in the drop box at city hall or taken to Schnucks in Cape Girardeau, the news release stated, but credit or debit card payments for utility bills will not be accepted online or in the office Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Credit or debit payments will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"As with any new software, there will be a learning curve for the city staff," Conrad said in the news release. "We ask customers to please be patient, as processing of transactions may take a little longer than normal."

For questions, contact Gayle Conrad at (573) 339-6320 or gconrad@cityofcape.org.

Pertinent address: 401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy