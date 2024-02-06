Cape's Rush Limbaugh awarded high honor

"I decided, 'OK, drop this business. The president wants to give it to you. That's all that matters. You've gotta do it,'" he said.

When he arrived in the House chamber Tuesday, a calmness came over him, he said.

"If you can imagine an envelope or like a wave of warmth that just swept over me sitting there," he noted. "You have no idea what this is like. Of all the things you think might happen to you in life, this is not one of them."

Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith congratulated Limbaugh on the award.

"It is the highest civilian honor for one of our nation's greatest voices. For more than three decades, Rush has used his radio show to defend individual liberty and champion the Constitution, not only earning him millions of devoted listeners but becoming perhaps the most famous conservative voice in America," he said in an emailed statement. "I had the honor of speaking with Rush ahead of the President's speech and it was a great conversation. I told him that I was praying for him and his family and that I was glad he could be there because it was going to be a very special night. One of the last times I had seen Rush was when we were together for the President's visit to Cape Girardeau. He's a real fighter, and he'll continue to be in my prayers as he battles his most recent diagnosis."

Throughout the nation's history, presidents have awarded the medal to recipients from a wide spectrum of fields -- politics, business, science, art and sports. The citation notes the award for "especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." Past winners include Norman Rockwell, Walt Disney, Tennessee Williams, Duke Ellington, Elvis Presley, Sam Walton, Warren Buffett, Edward R. Murrow, Johnny Carson, Jonas Salk, Bill Gates, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham, Mother Teresa, Neil Armstrong, Muhammad Ali and Babe Ruth.

Limbaugh's selection was seen by some as controversial and was not Trump's first eyebrow-raising pick for the medal. He awarded the medal to Miriam Adelson, who had given more than $100 million to political candidates and organizations. Several other winners were not universally acclaimed. President Barack Obama awarded the medal to democratic activists Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey, for example.