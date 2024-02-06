After a 36-year career as a maintenance electrician, Cape Girardeau's Rob Pensel turned his attention in retirement to playing Santa Claus, leaving an indelible mark among children whose lives he touched.
Pensel, 66, died at home on Tuesday.
The Southeast Missouri State University graduate was remembered well by several who knew him.
"[Rob] told me being Santa was the best job he ever had," said Glenda Quinn, adding she recalls well Pensel's performance as Santa for a SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) Christmas party four years ago.
Pensel was afflicted with lung cancer in recent years.
"He was laid back, so accepting of what he had and grateful for his temporary remission. He felt it was God's will and he was ready. His faith carried him along very well and I drew comfort in his attitude," she said.
"[Pensel] was super sweet; he loved the kiddos and was totally into being Santa," said Carrie Perez, owner and proprietor of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau, who employed Pensel as Santa from 2017 to 2019. "He'd come in, and I'd run the kids through a play where they'd spend an hour with Santa Claus. Rob taught them about the magic of Christmas. It was a gig he loved."
Charlotte Boyce Craig, board president of SEMO Pets, formerly known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, said she knew Pensel for 25 years.
She called to mind Pensel's visits to see children interacting with animals.
"He was the most perfect Santa. It would be hot and sweaty inside that Santa suit he wore, and [Rob] never lost his patience," Craig said.
"He was one of the best people I've ever known, so compassionate and loving. His love of God and his family were beyond compare," added Quinn, who noted Pensel purchased a new Santa suit after learning his cancer had gone into remission a while back.
Pensel loved bluegrass music and built a banjo himself in his spare time.
Married for more than 38 years to the former Deborah Bening and the father of a son, Joshua, Pensel will be laid to rest at Cape County Memorial Park after funeral services Sunday, March 27.
