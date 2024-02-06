After a 36-year career as a maintenance electrician, Cape Girardeau's Rob Pensel turned his attention in retirement to playing Santa Claus, leaving an indelible mark among children whose lives he touched.

Pensel, 66, died at home on Tuesday.

The Southeast Missouri State University graduate was remembered well by several who knew him.

"[Rob] told me being Santa was the best job he ever had," said Glenda Quinn, adding she recalls well Pensel's performance as Santa for a SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) Christmas party four years ago.

Pensel was afflicted with lung cancer in recent years.

Rob Pensel of Cape Girardeau, who played Santa Claus after retirement, died Tuesday at age 66. Submitted

"He was laid back, so accepting of what he had and grateful for his temporary remission. He felt it was God's will and he was ready. His faith carried him along very well and I drew comfort in his attitude," she said.