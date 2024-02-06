John Richbourg has spent more than three decades crunching numbers for Cape Girardeau city government, largely operating out of public view in the basement of city hall.

For most of that time, he has served as the city’s finance director, crafting everything from the city budget to bond issues.

Richbourg will step down Friday, turning over control of finances to deputy finance director Victor Brownlees, who has been groomed for the past year to replace him.

But while the 63-year-old Richbourg will be leaving his role as finance director, he won’t be leaving the basement, at least not for now.

Richbourg said he plans to continue working with city finances, but in a part-time role that will keep him in the office two to three days a week for the next year.

“This year will probably be beneficial to me in that it will help me wind down a little bit,” he said of staying on in a part-time capacity.

“There are still things I can do at city hall,” he said, adding he feels his knowledge of city finances will be of help to the new director.

At this point, he has no definite plans for retirement other than spending time with his grandchildren.

He and his wife, Barbara, live in the Gordonville area.

“My wife is a country girl,” he explained.

Richbourg has worked at city hall for more than 31 years. He began working for the city as comptroller in January 1988.

He’s moved around in city hall.

“I have been on all three floors,” he said. “I started on the top floor,” he recalled, adding he’s spent the most time in the basement.

That location suits Richbourg well. He likes to work behind the scenes.

“If the citizens never knew who I was, I would be happy,” the soft-spoken Richbourg said.

“Ask me about the numbers, but don’t ask me who I talked to yesterday. I can’t remember names at all,” he said.

Before joining the city staff, Richbourg, who grew up in Chaffee, Missouri, worked as a private accountant. Doing other people’s taxes, however, “wasn’t my cup of tea,” he said.

He spent time as comptroller for a savings and loan company before coming to city hall.

A lot has changed with city financial operations since Richbourg came on board.

The city at the time had a mainframe computer.

“When I came, I brought my own PC,” he said, adding it was the first such computer in the accounting office.