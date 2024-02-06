Cape's police chief says city crime rate not following national trend

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told city council members Friday more people than on average have been shot in Cape during the first six months of 2020 but his department has logged fewer "shots fired" reports compared to the same period a year ago.

Blair's remarks came during a day-long virtual retreat attended by Mayor Bob Fox, all six ward council members and heads of various city departments.

There have been three homicides in the first half of the year, said Blair, the same number as in January through June of 2019.

Noting Gov. Mike Parson's recent special session of the state legislature to address crime in Missouri, Blair said Cape Girardeau "does not seem to be following the national trend" of seeing upticks in violent crime.

Blair did say one of the loopholes in state statutes he hopes Show Me State lawmakers will close is one involving juveniles carrying firearms.

Asked about neighborhood watches, Blair, who came to Cape Girardeau from Texas in 2013, said he would love to see more established.

"One of the problems today is many people don't know their neighbors anymore," he said.

Retail tax receipts

Cape Girardeau's city manager says finances for municipal government have not been hit as hard by COVID-19 as expected.

Scott Meyer told the council retail sales tax receipts from its 50 highest-revenue payers is down $95,000 from a year ago.

"We're in better shape since March than we thought we were going to be," said Meyer.

"The first three months were pretty catastrophic," added Meyer, "(but) we're in a much stronger position than I (expected)."

Meyer credited federal stimulus checks which he surmised were used to pump money back into the local economy.

"We feel good about the data we have and the money we previously set aside (pre-pandemic) is more than sufficient to take care of the shortfall," he noted.