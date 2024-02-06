All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 1, 2025

Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party

Peter Kinder, former Missouri lieutenant governor, has been elected as the state Republican Party chairman. Kinder aims to boost fundraising, enhance outreach, and support candidates statewide.

Peter Kinder
Peter KinderSoutheast Missourian file

Missouri Republicans elected Cape Girardeau’s Peter Kinder as state party chairman Saturday, Feb. 1.

Kinder, former state senator and state lieutenant governor, won the race over former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel. Sixty-eight Republicans — one man and one woman from each of the state’s 34 Senate districts — make up the state committee, which selects the chairman.

Kinder explained that last year, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who was running to be governor, approached him about the chairmanship. After meeting with Kehoe around Thanksgiving, Kinder was ready to move forward.

“It is not a position I had ever thought I would be seeking. … I agreed to go forward with his support,” he said. “He’s going to be a great governor for eight years.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The state party chairman — elected to a two-year term — is responsible for planning state events, such as party conventions and Lincoln Day dinners, and guiding fundraising, messaging, voter outreach and candidate support. The chairman, along with two others from the state, represents Missouri at the national level as a member of the Republican National Committee.

“I am excited about ramping up fundraising for the Missouri Republican Party, outreach in our media and social media and website — everything we need to do to reach every corner of Missouri,” Kinder noted. “I want to work with all of our candidates to make certain we elect Republicans statewide, and I want to work with county committees to make sure we have good results in county offices.”

One particular project on Kinder’s radar is to coordinate and facilitate the next state convention.

“I am going to make sure our data storage and technical things are improved,” he pledged.

Kinder replaced chairman Nick Myers.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 1
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise ca...
NewsFeb. 1
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape...
NewsFeb. 1
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
NewsJan. 31
Police report 2-1-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break; no boil advisory expected
NewsJan. 31
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break; no boil advisory expected
Alleged intoxicated driver goes into ditch after not stopping for police
NewsJan. 31
Alleged intoxicated driver goes into ditch after not stopping for police
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-3-25
NewsJan. 31
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-3-25
Cape Girardeau fire claims occupant's, pet's lives
NewsJan. 31
Cape Girardeau fire claims occupant's, pet's lives
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-3-25
NewsJan. 31
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-3-25
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-3-25
NewsJan. 31
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-3-25
Southeast Missouri farmers gain insights at annual crop conference
NewsJan. 31
Southeast Missouri farmers gain insights at annual crop conference
State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners
NewsJan. 31
State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy