Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party

Missouri Republicans elected Cape Girardeau’s Peter Kinder as state party chairman Saturday, Feb. 1.

Kinder, former state senator and state lieutenant governor, won the race over former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel. Sixty-eight Republicans — one man and one woman from each of the state’s 34 Senate districts — make up the state committee, which selects the chairman.

Kinder explained that last year, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who was running to be governor, approached him about the chairmanship. After meeting with Kehoe around Thanksgiving, Kinder was ready to move forward.

“It is not a position I had ever thought I would be seeking. … I agreed to go forward with his support,” he said. “He’s going to be a great governor for eight years.”