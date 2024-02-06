Cape's nightlife struggling through coronavirus pandemic

When Gov. Mike Parson issued the "Stay Home Missouri" order in April, requiring Missourians to avoid leaving their homes and shutting down non-essential businesses because of COVID-19, Cape Girardeau's nightlife suffered.

Now that the state has been reopened for more than seven months, Cape Girardeau's downtown bar owners are attempting to make the best of a bad situation.

"The last few weeks, business has seemed to pick up," said Jeff Mungle, co-owner of Coin-Op Cantina. "I know Thanksgiving business, that weekend's usually pretty good. It was OK.

"It was about what I expected it to be with all of this going on, but it wasn't anything like it's been in the past. There's several nights down here where around midnight, there's maybe 20 cars parked up and down Main Street. Usually Main Street's pretty full. It's definitely affected all of the bar industry."

Coin-Op has had to cut employee hours since it reopened in May, and 21 Taps initially had to let go two of its staff members.

A customer sits at the bar at Shakers on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"We did have to make some cuts in our staff, because with how slow we were when we first opened back up," 21 Taps owner Brittany Menz said. "Whenever we first opened, we had to cut back on some of our staff just because we weren't doing very well. We weren't able to keep them here."

CDC recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends bars and restaurants encourage employees and customers to wear masks, increase their routine cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces, maintain social distancing within the establishment and ensure ventilation systems are operating properly, among other things. These are, however, recommendations and not requirements, as the CDC's website states its recommendations are meant to "supplement -- not replace -- any state, local, territorial or tribal health and safety laws, rules and regulations with which businesses must comply."

Cleaning

Most bars downtown are taking steps to follow most of the CDC recommendations. Seemingly every bar downtown has significantly changed its cleaning routine.

A sign near the front door of the Coin-Op Cantina reminds customers of their mask policy. Sarah Yenesel

"When we did the first shutdown, for seven weeks we were shut down, I spent that whole time basically sanitizing from top to bottom in the bar," Shaker's owner Erik Harper said. "That way, I could confidently tell people I knew we were doing a lot to kind of clean the place and take care of it."

21 Taps has increased its cleaning frequency because of its self-serve beer wall.

"With our self-serve beer wall, that's one thing that, before we wouldn't really think about going over there every 30 minutes or every hour and wiping down the handles that everyone's touching," Menz said. "Now, that's a process we go through very, very often throughout the day."

Bar employees are also washing their hands more frequently than ever before to attempt to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

"Our sinks are always full of water, and we're constantly washing our hands," said Cathy Thompson, owner of The Library. "Because, once you put a beer bottle up, we don't know. So we take the beer bottle and throw it away, and we wash our hands because we're touching what somebody else was touching."

Co-owner and bartender for the night Latt Browne cleans behind the bar Wednesday at Coin-Op Cantina. Sarah Yenesel

Ventilation

The Library benefits from having an outdoor section of the bar. Thompson said on many nights she will open the gate to the outside section and have an employee check identification there since many people are hesitant to go inside.

"Talking with everybody, the outside is golden because that's where they want everybody," Thompson said. In one of the bars, she said, tables are 6 feet apart, but outside, tables are spaced 10 and 12 feet apart, and there is more airflow. And, "we've got heaters on the deck, so people can still go out even in the winter.

"I feel lucky, because we have the outside. Little did I know five years ago when I bought Bel Air, that five years from then we'd have that advantage."