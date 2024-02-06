A Cape Girardeau mystery began to unfold earlier this week when a vehicle turned up in the Mississippi River. At the time of its discovery, the water in and around the car was frozen, making its identification nearly impossible Cape Girardeau Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

The river level is unusually low, and itï¿½s unknown how long the vehicle has been submerged.

The vehicle, while unidentifiable for now, has Cape Girardeau resident and business owner Christen Edmonds wondering whether it may be the same vehicle stolen from her in late 2017.

A sunken vehicle protrudes through a frozen section of the Mississippi River on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Aaron Palmer

Sheï¿½s the owner of Brickwood Boutique, on the upper floor of the Indie House in downtown Cape Girardeau. It was from the back parking lot of that building her 2013 BMW X3 was stolen Nov. 1.