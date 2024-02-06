Cape's 'mobile food unit' presence on the rise

With the recent influx of food trucks in Southeast Missouri, officials say there are still guidelines and regulations vendors must adhere to whether they are planning to set up shop at a park or at the local farmers market.

Environmental public health specialist Samantha Powers of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said even though food trucks are mobile, when it comes down to the "basics" as to what food trucks must have for a preopening and in order to remain open, they do follow the exact same food code as traditional restaurants.

When someone is looking to open a "mobile food unit," it requires the same type of annual permit as a brick-and-mortar building, according to Powers. The permit allows them to set up anywhere they want inside Cape County.

She said the food trucks also receive inspections, depending on the type of products the vendor is selling.

"If they have a lot of potentially hazardous items, and they're doing a lot of raw product, that moves them to a 'high priority,'" Powers said, "and they're inspected twice a year."

For example, a food truck mainly selling snow cones is considered "low priority," so it's inspected once a year, she said.

She said the food trucks acquiring the license to operate within Cape Girardeau County could travel to another county. However, they must notify that county's health department and follow those rules.

"They're going to be the same rules," Powers said. "We do operate under and adopt the Missouri food code, so the rules should be the same. The only thing that would be different from county to county is if they do permitting or not."

There has "absolutely" been a rise in the number of individuals applying for a business license, she said, for the sole purpose of operating a food truck within Cape Girardeau County.

"I would say before that, we had a lot of big ideas that never really came to fruition," Powers said. "But now, we get calls probably once a week from someone who wants to know what the regulations are and how to start."

Regarding food vendors setting up a tent at the local farmers market, she said they fall under a "temporary permit."

"They still have the basic regulations that they have to meet; they can meet them a little differently," Powers said. "But they can only set up in conjunction with an event, whether it be a farmers market, festival or something like that."