Cape's Miracle Bird touts renewable energy via Renew Missouri

"Renewables don't harm us in any way. They're clean and efficient," she said, adding she believes solar power has the most potential because the sun is readily available to everyone.

James Owen, Renew Missouri's executive director since 2016, said,"We support solar on the rooftop and solar arrays like those found at the Show Me Center. We also support harnessing energy from wind and geothermal sources."

"Energy efficiency has become a significant part of our work. The best kind of energy is the energy you don't use."

In a statement supplied to the Southeast Missourian, Renew Missouri said last year's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in cheap, clean energy," with Owen adding the legislation creates funding and tax credits not previously available to utility companies.

"Funding is there to help utility companies make the transition to renewable energy or toward more energy efficiency. This investment through IRA is going to have the potential to really change how we get power in this country," Owen opined.

More information on the not-for-profit can be found at www.renewmo.org.

Bird said she welcomes input from local residents at miracle@renewmo.org.