NewsJune 16, 2023

Cape's Miracle Bird touts renewable energy via Renew Missouri

Cape Girardeau Central High School and 2022 Southeast Missouri State University graduate Miracle Bird said she believes in Renew Missouri's mission. Renew Missouri, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit advocacy organization, advances efficiency and renewable energy policy in the Show Me State...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Miracle Bird
Miracle Bird

Cape Girardeau Central High School and 2022 Southeast Missouri State University graduate Miracle Bird said she believes in Renew Missouri's mission.

Renew Missouri, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit advocacy organization, advances efficiency and renewable energy policy in the Show Me State.

In April, Bird was named Southeast Missouri coordinator for the group, which has staff in five cities across the state.

"The way the world is going, (renewable energy) is something that can really benefit people. It's a bipartisan issue, something we can all be invested in," Bird said, noting in her undergraduate studies at SEMO, she worked on a project for hydroelectric power.

"Renewables don't harm us in any way. They're clean and efficient," she said, adding she believes solar power has the most potential because the sun is readily available to everyone.

James Owen, Renew Missouri's executive director since 2016, said,"We support solar on the rooftop and solar arrays like those found at the Show Me Center. We also support harnessing energy from wind and geothermal sources."

"Energy efficiency has become a significant part of our work. The best kind of energy is the energy you don't use."

In a statement supplied to the Southeast Missourian, Renew Missouri said last year's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in cheap, clean energy," with Owen adding the legislation creates funding and tax credits not previously available to utility companies.

"Funding is there to help utility companies make the transition to renewable energy or toward more energy efficiency. This investment through IRA is going to have the potential to really change how we get power in this country," Owen opined.

More information on the not-for-profit can be found at www.renewmo.org.

Bird said she welcomes input from local residents at miracle@renewmo.org.

