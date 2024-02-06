All sections
April 27, 2017

Cape's Main Street project nears completion

Cape Girardeau's Main Street project is slated to be completed next month, city engineer Casey Brunke said Wednesday. The $1.24 million project to spruce up downtown with new pavement, sidewalks and lighting on Main Street began in February. Fronabarger Concreters is the contractor...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Concrete is poured onto Main street between Broadway and Themis on Monday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Concrete is poured onto Main street between Broadway and Themis on Monday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau's Main Street project is slated to be completed next month, city engineer Casey Brunke said Wednesday.

The $1.24 million project to spruce up downtown with new pavement, sidewalks and lighting on Main Street began in February.

Fronabarger Concreters is the contractor.

Brunke said the south block of Main Street from Themis to Independence streets is open to traffic.

All of the concrete has been poured for the driving lanes on Main Street from Themis Street to Broadway, Brunke said.

"Most of the sidewalks have been poured," she added.

"Our goal is to open up the north block next Wednesday (May 3)," Brunke said.

Work is underway on construction of crosswalks at the Main and Broadway intersection, she said.

The entire Main Street area, including that intersection, should be open to traffic by May 6, according to Brunke.

Streetlights have been installed along the south block, but work remains to install lighting on the north block, she said.

The contractor is about a week ahead of schedule, Brunke said. The entire project should be finished by May 26, she said.

Marla Mills, executive director of the Old Town Cape downtown revitalization organization, recently told the Cape Girardeau City Council that Main Street merchants "have had a very positive attitude" about the construction.

"It looks good," Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox said at a council meeting earlier this month.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

