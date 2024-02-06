Cape's Main Street project nears completion

Cape Girardeau's Main Street project is slated to be completed next month, city engineer Casey Brunke said Wednesday.

The $1.24 million project to spruce up downtown with new pavement, sidewalks and lighting on Main Street began in February.

Fronabarger Concreters is the contractor.

Brunke said the south block of Main Street from Themis to Independence streets is open to traffic.

All of the concrete has been poured for the driving lanes on Main Street from Themis Street to Broadway, Brunke said.

"Most of the sidewalks have been poured," she added.

"Our goal is to open up the north block next Wednesday (May 3)," Brunke said.