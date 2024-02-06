Cape Girardeau’s Latter-day Saints (LDS), whose church building was destroyed by a suspected arsonist April 18, have been holding Sunday worship since the blaze at the Osage Centre.

Kevin Dickson, LDS stake president for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for the last seven years, said it is unknown whether the congregation will build again at the scene of the three-alarm fire, 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive.

“Anytime there is a total loss, church headquarters (in Salt Lake City) will go through a real estate review — so the ward may go back to the current site or it may go elsewhere,” Dickson said, adding there is no timeline for a decision on a future location.

The LDS (Mormon) Church refers to local congregations as “wards,” with multiple congregations in a given area organized into what are called “stakes.”

Dickson represents five wards in his stake — four of them in Missouri: Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Farmington; and one in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Cape Girardeau ward had hosted a stake conference just one week before the fire.

Christopher Pritchard, the fire suspect, is due back in court Monday before 32nd Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Lipke on charges of second-degree arson and burglary, stealing of $750 or more and first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination — which is classified a hate crime.