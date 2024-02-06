Cape's historic Glenn House to appear on A&E's 'Ghost Hunters'

The episode’s title, “The Glenn Family Curse,” refers to successful local businessman David Glenn, who more than a century ago built the house that still overlooks the Mississippi River from 325 S. Spanish St. Tragically, Glenn lost three infant children and later went bankrupt.

The episode description alludes to a rise in paranormal activity, but Historical Association of Cape Girardeau president Christy Mershon said viewers will just have to tune in to the episode to learn more.