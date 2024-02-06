On Thursday, the City of Cape Girardeau will implement a false-alarm reduction program originally approved in 2020 by the City Council requiring a $25 annual fee on businesses and residences that have alarm systems that dispatch emergency personnel to their locations. Additionally, the city will begin a fine system on alarm owners for repeated false alarms going forward.

Implementation of the program was delayed until now because of the pandemic.

Police Chief Wes Blair said in 2020, Cape Girardeau’s police and fire departments responded to 2,300 alarm calls. Only 115 of them were legitimate alarms.

“Those 2,185 false alarms diverted resources away from people in real emergency situations,” he said.

“We’ve heard from five citizens about (the program) and we also received one or two emails from alarm vendors with concerns,” said outgoing Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer, who will be succeeded by incoming manager Kenneth Haskin at the end of this month.

“We never take new or increased fees lightly,” Meyer said. “We hope alarm users in our community can see $25 per year as a reasonable contribution to help our officers focus where they need to.”

A dissenting voice

The Southeast Missourian reached out to several local alarm installers about the program.

Only one vendor would comment for the record.

Steve Zschille, owner of Accent Security Alarms in Jackson, said he has been in business 40 years, and while he supports a false-alarm ordinance in principle, he said the new program is flawed.

“(The city) took a broad-brush with this,” Zschille said.

“They’re paying no attention to the hundreds of people who have alarm systems and operate them properly — and that, in effect, saves the city money.”

Effectively, Zschille argues, the city has imposed a new tax.

“I have one customer who’s been with me 29 years. If he had to pay $25 a year for each of those years, that’s $725 just to register the device. In all that time, my customer said, the police came to his house exactly twice and he wants to know why he must pay the fee every year,” he said.

In a news release, the city said the majority of false alarms are the result of user error, installation error or equipment error. Some alarm holders, the release said, have allowed for more than 40 false-alarm occurrences at their site within a single year.

Zschille expressed bafflement at this statistic.

“They say they went to one place 40 times. That’s dumb on their part. After three false alarms, they should have had a nuisance officer start writing them up and charging them accordingly,” he said.