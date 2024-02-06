Cape's Esquire Theater 'endangered' again

A familiar landmark is back on the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission Endangered Buildings list.

The venerable Esquire Theater, 824 Broadway, has taken its place among 23 other structures on the commission’s 2020 list.

Redevelopment projects for the 73-year-old movie house have come and gone in the past decade.

“Obviously, it’s an old building in very bad shape,” said John Mehner, president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Esquire opened Jan. 21, 1947, with 1,300 in attendance. On the screen for the theater’s debut was Bing Crosby’s “Blue Skies.”

With an art deco design, the Esquire closed originally in October 1984.

It reopened briefly in 1985 showing second-run movies before shuttering its doors.

The theater, owned by Phil Brinson, has been the target of two rehab proposals.

In October 2011, John Buckner of Ironton, Missouri, proposed a $2.7 million restoration, promising to turn the landmark into an independent film house in time for its 55th anniversary Jan. 21, 2013.