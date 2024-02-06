All sections
NewsJuly 14, 2020

Cape's Episcopal church to resume all livestreamed services due to coronavirus

Cape Girardeau’s Christ Episcopal Church is suspending in-person worship beginning Wednesday as are all 42 Episcopal congregations in the State of Missouri. In a July 9 pastoral letter, Bishop Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson of the Missouri Diocese cited rising COVID-19 cases in the state as the rationale for the decision to prohibit face-to-face services until Sept. 1...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Rev. Edie Bird, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, is seen here Aug. 24, 2014, in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Edie Bird, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, is seen here Aug. 24, 2014, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau’s Christ Episcopal Church is suspending in-person worship beginning Wednesday as are all 42 Episcopal congregations in the State of Missouri.

In a July 9 pastoral letter, Bishop Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson of the Missouri Diocese cited rising COVID-19 cases in the state as the rationale for the decision to prohibit face-to-face services until Sept. 1.

“During this time of uncertainty,” Johnson said, “the best way we can show love of God and love of neighbor is to refrain for a time.”

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people within the worship space will be allowed, Johnson’s letter stated, for the purposes of remote delivery of Sunday services, prayer and office administration.

Christ Episcopal, 101 N. Fountain St., had resumed face-to-face worship the first Sunday of June after two months of livestreaming only.

“Even though we had reopened, very few — perhaps 15 — came to our main service (at 10:15 a.m.),” said the Rev. Edie Bird, Christ Episcopal’s pastor, who said the church also holds a service of Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. Sundays.

“We have to keep livestreaming (because) it’s a lifeline for older members who can’t attend,” said Bird, who is retiring Wednesday, the same day the bishop’s order takes effect.

Bird, in ordained ministry 31 years, has been pastor of the so-called “red door” congregation for six years.

Sunday afternoon, the congregation staged a farewell reception for Bird in nearby May Greene Garden Park.

“It’s very strange to leave during a pandemic,” Bird said. “You don’t have the (usual) ending time.”

Bird said Christ Episcopal is expected to welcome a new priest in September.

