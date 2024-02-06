Cape Girardeau’s Christ Episcopal Church is suspending in-person worship beginning Wednesday as are all 42 Episcopal congregations in the State of Missouri.

In a July 9 pastoral letter, Bishop Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson of the Missouri Diocese cited rising COVID-19 cases in the state as the rationale for the decision to prohibit face-to-face services until Sept. 1.

“During this time of uncertainty,” Johnson said, “the best way we can show love of God and love of neighbor is to refrain for a time.”

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people within the worship space will be allowed, Johnson’s letter stated, for the purposes of remote delivery of Sunday services, prayer and office administration.

Christ Episcopal, 101 N. Fountain St., had resumed face-to-face worship the first Sunday of June after two months of livestreaming only.