Cape's ECHO Center a coronavirus casualty

The State of Missouri is closing the ECHO Day Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau and the Bend Youth Center in New Madrid, Missouri.
The closures are among eight state-run facilities serving at-risk youth being discontinued statewide.
In a letter to employees, the leader of the state’s Division of Youth Services said Gov. Mike Parson’s Fiscal 2021 budget no longer has the money for the facilities and the shutdowns are expected this week.
“The ripple effect from COVID-19 has been felt throughout the nation,” said Scott Odum, division director.
“Unfortunately, Missouri is no exception,” he added.
The pandemic aside, Odum said the shutdowns have been a long time coming.
“As you all know, we have seen fewer kids walk through our doors in recent years,” Odum said.
“This is great news because it means our diversionary efforts are working and more kids are being served at home or in their community,” he added.
Odum said all employees have been informed of the decision as have at-risk youth and their families.
“I want to be clear (that) these changes are the result of a limited budget, not a result of staff performance,” Odum said.
The ECHO center served youth in grades six through 12 and enrollment had fallen from a high of 26 in 2012 to nine in 2019.
ECHO’s director, Ed Pikes, was not available for comment.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.