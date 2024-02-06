Cape's ECHO Center a coronavirus casualty

The State of Missouri is closing the ECHO Day Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau and the Bend Youth Center in New Madrid, Missouri.

The closures are among eight state-run facilities serving at-risk youth being discontinued statewide.

In a letter to employees, the leader of the state’s Division of Youth Services said Gov. Mike Parson’s Fiscal 2021 budget no longer has the money for the facilities and the shutdowns are expected this week.

“The ripple effect from COVID-19 has been felt throughout the nation,” said Scott Odum, division director.

“Unfortunately, Missouri is no exception,” he added.

The pandemic aside, Odum said the shutdowns have been a long time coming.