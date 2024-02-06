Cape Zonta club to honor 18 Women of Excellence in November

For this year's Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau event honoring women making a difference in the community, instead of a luncheon honoring 8 to 10 women, a virtual event in November will celebrate 18 honorees who have made a difference in 2020.

Julie Ann Palmer, who is co-chairing the event with Kristy Nordin, said that events of 2020 prompted a name change and a new approach.

"The common theme this year is, What have you overcome, or helped someone else to overcome over the past year?" Palmer said.

And the way excellence is defined was updated this year, too, Palmer said.

"Not everyone has an advanced degree and has moved up the career ladder," Palmer said. "That doesn't mean they don't have excellence in them."

From Nov. 1 through 20, Zonta's Facebook page will reveal a new nominee each day by posting a video -- one minute long -- sharing her story, Palmer said.

"We are really encouraging people to take one minute a day, every day from Nov. 1 through 20, to find out about all the amazing women who are honorees this year," Palmer said.

Honorees this year come from a wide variety of backgrounds and achievements, she added.

"These are people who are really stepping in to care for our fellow community members," Palmer said.