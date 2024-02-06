All sections
NewsMay 9, 2020

Cape WWII veteran reminisces about V-E Day

John Dragoni Sr. of Cape Girardeau turned 95 Saturday and he admits his memory isn't what it used to be. He recalls with complete clarity, though, where he was on V-E (Victory in Europe) Day 75 years ago. "I was on (the island of) Tinian in the South Pacific on May 8, 1945," said Dragoni, who served in the old U.S. Army Air Corps (now Air Force) during World War II...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
John Dragoni Sr. (left) and Carson Retter stand in front of the Legacy Wall outside VFW Post 3848 in Cape Girardeau in August 2012.
John Dragoni Sr. (left) and Carson Retter stand in front of the Legacy Wall outside VFW Post 3848 in Cape Girardeau in August 2012.Southeast Missourian file

John Dragoni Sr. of Cape Girardeau turned 95 Saturday and he admits his memory isn't what it used to be.

He recalls with complete clarity, though, where he was on V-E (Victory in Europe) Day 75 years ago.

"I was on (the island of) Tinian in the South Pacific on May 8, 1945," said Dragoni, who served in the old U.S. Army Air Corps (now Air Force) during World War II.

Tinian, along with Guam and Saipan, is part of the Northern Mariana archipelago, 1,300 miles from mainland Japan.

In the early morning hours of August 6, 1945, Col. Paul Tibbets piloted the Enola Gay aircraft from Tinian to Japan, where he and his crew dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

"I didn't know Tibbets or the Enola Gay," said Dragoni, "but I knew all about the kind of plane he flew that day."

Dragoni, a Massachusetts native, was a radar navigator on the B-29, the exact form of aircraft Tibbets used to drop the big explosive.

"I backed up the bombardier," said Dragoni, "but I went into the service intending to become a fighter pilot.

"I was called in one day and told no more pilots were needed," added Dragoni, winner of the Bronze Star, "so they sent me to gunnery school instead."

Dragoni said he flew on 13 combat missions and once survived what he called a suicide mission.

"We were told to put wedding rings, class rings and wallets into a common bag before we took off," recalled the former enlisted man.

"None of us believed we would make it," said Dragoni, who mustered out of the service after three years in the fall of 1945.

"I walked to the plane that day and the tail gunner saw the look on my face," Dragoni said.

"He told me not to worry because the pilot was lousy and lousy pilots always make it," the former staff sergeant quipped.

Dragoni said the pilot made a forced landing in Burma, now known as Myanmar.

He and the rest of the crew were stranded for over three days before being rescued.

Dragoni, whose outfit was under the command of legendary Gen. Curtis LeMay, wanted to join the military at age 17 not long after the U.S. entered the war following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

"My parents wouldn't let me so the day after I turned 18, I drove to Boston and signed up," remembered Dragoni.

"While I think kids have forgotten (V-E Day), there is a lesson everybody should learn from (World War II)," said Dragoni.

"Be prepared," he said. "You never know what's going to happen."

Local News
