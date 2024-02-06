Cape woman uses wedding dress to comfort the grieving

A bride’s wedding dress is worn once and often never again.

For many women who walk down the aisle, such a garment is single-use and disappears into a closet.

Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau found a novel way to use the dress from her 2014 nuptials to help grieving parents.

She gave her gown to a Southern Illinois woman who has a ministry aimed at turning wedding attire into burial gowns for babies who do not survive childbirth.

“It is a tangible way of showing you care,” said Poindexter, 41.

James and Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau on their wedding day June 27, 2014, in Santa Claus, Indiana. Submitted

Poindexter said she was inspired after seeing a post on Pinterest.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and the idea of donation brought tears to my eyes.

“I was purging my house of unneeded items last year and my wedding dress was in a spare bedroom,” she said.