All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 9, 2020
Cape woman uses wedding dress to comfort the grieving
A bride’s wedding dress is worn once and often never again. For many women who walk down the aisle, such a garment is single-use and disappears into a closet. Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau found a novel way to use the dress from her 2014 nuptials to help grieving parents...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Erin Poindexter's locket, which holds a portion of her donated wedding dress.
Erin Poindexter's locket, which holds a portion of her donated wedding dress.Submitted

A bride’s wedding dress is worn once and often never again.

For many women who walk down the aisle, such a garment is single-use and disappears into a closet.

Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau found a novel way to use the dress from her 2014 nuptials to help grieving parents.

She gave her gown to a Southern Illinois woman who has a ministry aimed at turning wedding attire into burial gowns for babies who do not survive childbirth.

“It is a tangible way of showing you care,” said Poindexter, 41.

James and Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau on their wedding day June 27, 2014, in Santa Claus, Indiana.
James and Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau on their wedding day June 27, 2014, in Santa Claus, Indiana.Submitted

Poindexter said she was inspired after seeing a post on Pinterest.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and the idea of donation brought tears to my eyes.

“I was purging my house of unneeded items last year and my wedding dress was in a spare bedroom,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I needed the space, and after doing some research, I found Michelle Downs, who repurposes the dresses,” she added.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Downs, who declined to be interviewed, saying she said doesn’t want recognition over the sorrow of others.

“Michelle drove over to Cape last summer and picked it up,” said Poindexter, a substitute teacher in the Jackson schools.

“I was so impressed,” she added, “that (Michelle) wants to do this for babies who don’t get to come home.”

Poindexter’s husband, James, employed by Hurley Associates of Charleston, Missouri, fully supported the gift.

“He had no reservations,” Poindexter said. “(James) thought it was a neat idea.”

Poindexter cut a small swath from her dress as a memento and placed it in a locket.

The Poindexters do not have children and Erin said they thought about the struggles couples face who lose infant children.

“I prayed over my gown (before donation) and cried,” Poindexter said.

“I thanked God for blessing me with a husband who is an honorable Christian man,” she added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy