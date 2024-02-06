Cape woman uses wedding dress to comfort the grieving

A bride’s wedding dress is worn once and often never again.
For many women who walk down the aisle, such a garment is single-use and disappears into a closet.
Erin Poindexter of Cape Girardeau found a novel way to use the dress from her 2014 nuptials to help grieving parents.
She gave her gown to a Southern Illinois woman who has a ministry aimed at turning wedding attire into burial gowns for babies who do not survive childbirth.
“It is a tangible way of showing you care,” said Poindexter, 41.
Poindexter said she was inspired after seeing a post on Pinterest.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and the idea of donation brought tears to my eyes.
“I was purging my house of unneeded items last year and my wedding dress was in a spare bedroom,” she said.
“I needed the space, and after doing some research, I found Michelle Downs, who repurposes the dresses,” she added.
The Southeast Missourian reached out to Downs, who declined to be interviewed, saying she said doesn’t want recognition over the sorrow of others.
“Michelle drove over to Cape last summer and picked it up,” said Poindexter, a substitute teacher in the Jackson schools.
“I was so impressed,” she added, “that (Michelle) wants to do this for babies who don’t get to come home.”
Poindexter’s husband, James, employed by Hurley Associates of Charleston, Missouri, fully supported the gift.
“He had no reservations,” Poindexter said. “(James) thought it was a neat idea.”
Poindexter cut a small swath from her dress as a memento and placed it in a locket.
The Poindexters do not have children and Erin said they thought about the struggles couples face who lose infant children.
“I prayed over my gown (before donation) and cried,” Poindexter said.
“I thanked God for blessing me with a husband who is an honorable Christian man,” she added.
