Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week

Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business brands.

Goncher's newest venture, born of what she calls "a very personal struggle," will launch next week — a self-funded Christian podcast, which she said has been years in the making.

"(The podcast) is called 'Women of Armor.' God put this (phrase) on my heart (and the podcast) is a huge act of faith and obedience," she said.

Goncher, 39, tells of sitting at her dining room table in August 2018 with her two children — a girl, now 12, and a boy, 10.

"I was not in a good place that day, had been dealing with deep depression, and I remember saying, 'God, you have to give me something to show me you still have purpose for me,' and the domain name 'Women of Armor' came into my head," she said.

Jenny Goncher of Cape Girardeau will launch a "Women of Armor" podcast Sept. 15. Submitted

Goncher bought the website URL almost immediately.

"I buy domains; that's what I do. I couldn't believe it was available because of all the female Christian leaders who were doing 'Armor of God' studies."

The domain sat dormant until she started www.womenofarmor.com last September.

"I was going through another depressed time (and) called on prayer warriors who are truly committed to God. I said I wanted women to be able to email anonymously and ask for prayer without judgment," Goncher said. "A team of women from all over the country agreed to cover me in prayer as I put the site up (and) we began to receive lengthy prayer requests from women dealing with abuse, darkness and desperation."

The name

Goncher said "Women of Armor" is taken from the Christian New Testament — Ephesians 6:10-20 — in which the Apostle Paul uses the imagery of a Roman soldier to teach followers of Jesus to "put on the full armor of God to withstand the wiles of the devil."

Goncher said she has a near-constant reminder of the Scripture reference on her body.