Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week

Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business brands.
Goncher's newest venture, born of what she calls "a very personal struggle," will launch next week — a self-funded Christian podcast, which she said has been years in the making.
"(The podcast) is called 'Women of Armor.' God put this (phrase) on my heart (and the podcast) is a huge act of faith and obedience," she said.
Goncher, 39, tells of sitting at her dining room table in August 2018 with her two children — a girl, now 12, and a boy, 10.
"I was not in a good place that day, had been dealing with deep depression, and I remember saying, 'God, you have to give me something to show me you still have purpose for me,' and the domain name 'Women of Armor' came into my head," she said.
Goncher bought the website URL almost immediately.
"I buy domains; that's what I do. I couldn't believe it was available because of all the female Christian leaders who were doing 'Armor of God' studies."
The domain sat dormant until she started www.womenofarmor.com last September.
"I was going through another depressed time (and) called on prayer warriors who are truly committed to God. I said I wanted women to be able to email anonymously and ask for prayer without judgment," Goncher said. "A team of women from all over the country agreed to cover me in prayer as I put the site up (and) we began to receive lengthy prayer requests from women dealing with abuse, darkness and desperation."
Goncher said "Women of Armor" is taken from the Christian New Testament — Ephesians 6:10-20 — in which the Apostle Paul uses the imagery of a Roman soldier to teach followers of Jesus to "put on the full armor of God to withstand the wiles of the devil."
Goncher said she has a near-constant reminder of the Scripture reference on her body.
"I got a tattoo on my left forearm reading, 'Armor: Ephesians 6:10-20.' I had dealt with depression for so long and had to remember I was covered (in armor)," she said.
"That's why I did it. I'm left-handed, so when I drive or write, I see it."
Goncher said she bought a microphone and the necessary connections to work with her laptop and plans to launch the "Women of Armor" podcast Sept. 15.
"We're going to talk about religion, politics, money, relationships, divorce, about all the things that are part of our faith walk," she said.
The podcast, Goncher said, is a natural outgrowth of her website.
"I've been through my darkest times and have had no one to cry out to except for God. I realized how many women pray for me every day and there are women who don't have that."
The podcast, Goncher said, will be available on multiple platforms — Facebook, Instagram, iTunes, and through her website, www.womenofarmor.com.
In addition to women who have offered encouragement and the Bible text from Ephesians, Goncher gives particular credit to a family member, her late grandmother Lois Woodford, who died in February 2019.
"When Granny died, I was privileged to find her box of prayer books, her writings and her journaling — and her words have been an enormous part of my faith walk these past couple of years," Goncher said.
"It is profound how faithful (my grandmother's) generation was, but they didn't talk about their faith walk. I'm from a generation of women who talk about everything — healing, inner child, trauma bonds and triggers. These are words we use."
Goncher, who said God has delivered her from depression, is clear about the goal of the new podcast.
"If it helps one person, that will be success. I would not be on this earth, would not be alive, if women of faith who are my spiritual circle, had not been there for me. I wouldn't have made it," she said.
