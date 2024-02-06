All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 1, 2018
Cape woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter over fatal dog attack
A Cape Girardeau woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a 13-month-old girl she was baby-sitting died from injuries sustained in a dog attack. Erica Jordan, 33, of Cape Girardeau entered the guilty plea in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Erica Jordan
Erica Jordan

A Cape Girardeau woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a 13-month-old girl she was baby-sitting died from injuries sustained in a dog attack.

Erica Jordan, 33, of Cape Girardeau entered the guilty plea in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The case had been scheduled for a bench trial Friday at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau before Jordan entered the guilty plea.

As part of the agreement, a charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped.

The plea agreement did not include a punishment recommendation.

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecutor Julia Koester urged Judge Benjamin Lewis to impose the maximum punishment of four years in prison.

The judge told a tearful Jordan he assumes her attorney, Malcolm Montgomery, ï¿½will argue to put you on probation.ï¿½

The fatal attack occurred March 9 at Jordanï¿½s Hanover Street home when her brotherï¿½s pit bull/Labrador/malamute attacked the girl, Loxli Chavez. The girl suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital, police said in a probable-cause statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jordan told police she was temporarily keeping the dog named Smokey for her brother.

In the probable-cause statement, Jordan said Loxli was on the floor within a few feet of Smokey when the attack occurred.

Under questioning from Lewis in court Friday, Jordan acknowledged the same dog previously attacked her son.

In the probable-cause statement, Jordan told police she frequently let the dog loose, but sometimes placed the dog in another room because the dog is ï¿½not good with children.ï¿½

She said Smokey had been neutered and ï¿½she thought the dog had ï¿½calmed down,ï¿½ï¿½ according to the statement from police Sgt. Darren Estes.

Jordan told police Smokey was drinking water from a dog bowl right before he attacked the child. She said she suddenly ï¿½heard screaming and cryingï¿½ and saw ï¿½blood everywhere,ï¿½ according to the statement.

Lewis set sentencing for Jan. 18 in circuit court in Jackson.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy