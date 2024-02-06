A Cape Girardeau woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a 13-month-old girl she was baby-sitting died from injuries sustained in a dog attack.

Erica Jordan, 33, of Cape Girardeau entered the guilty plea in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The case had been scheduled for a bench trial Friday at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau before Jordan entered the guilty plea.

As part of the agreement, a charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped.

The plea agreement did not include a punishment recommendation.

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecutor Julia Koester urged Judge Benjamin Lewis to impose the maximum punishment of four years in prison.

The judge told a tearful Jordan he assumes her attorney, Malcolm Montgomery, ï¿½will argue to put you on probation.ï¿½

The fatal attack occurred March 9 at Jordanï¿½s Hanover Street home when her brotherï¿½s pit bull/Labrador/malamute attacked the girl, Loxli Chavez. The girl suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital, police said in a probable-cause statement.