A Cape Girardeau woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a 13-month-old girl she was baby-sitting died from injuries sustained in a dog attack.
Erica Jordan, 33, of Cape Girardeau entered the guilty plea in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
The case had been scheduled for a bench trial Friday at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau before Jordan entered the guilty plea.
As part of the agreement, a charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped.
The plea agreement did not include a punishment recommendation.
Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecutor Julia Koester urged Judge Benjamin Lewis to impose the maximum punishment of four years in prison.
The judge told a tearful Jordan he assumes her attorney, Malcolm Montgomery, ï¿½will argue to put you on probation.ï¿½
The fatal attack occurred March 9 at Jordanï¿½s Hanover Street home when her brotherï¿½s pit bull/Labrador/malamute attacked the girl, Loxli Chavez. The girl suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital, police said in a probable-cause statement.
Jordan told police she was temporarily keeping the dog named Smokey for her brother.
In the probable-cause statement, Jordan said Loxli was on the floor within a few feet of Smokey when the attack occurred.
Under questioning from Lewis in court Friday, Jordan acknowledged the same dog previously attacked her son.
In the probable-cause statement, Jordan told police she frequently let the dog loose, but sometimes placed the dog in another room because the dog is ï¿½not good with children.ï¿½
She said Smokey had been neutered and ï¿½she thought the dog had ï¿½calmed down,ï¿½ï¿½ according to the statement from police Sgt. Darren Estes.
Jordan told police Smokey was drinking water from a dog bowl right before he attacked the child. She said she suddenly ï¿½heard screaming and cryingï¿½ and saw ï¿½blood everywhere,ï¿½ according to the statement.
Lewis set sentencing for Jan. 18 in circuit court in Jackson.
