After Terri Leist's father, Nick — band director at Jackson High School for 30 years — passed away in 2015 at the age of 75 from an enlarged heart, she made the decision to drop her weight so she did not face the same fate. She has now lost almost 140 pounds.

At the age of 47, Leist weighed 338 pounds. Along with being on multiple medications for blood pressure and depression, Leist said she would binge on junk food during the weekend, two or three times a month.

"In that two day span, I would have two bags of family-size candy, three bags of chips, a jar of salsa, container of sour cream, a jar of queso cheese dip and at least one box of mini doughnuts," Leist said. "I was truly addicted to sugar and processed foods. My body was no longer able to process sugar like normal people. If I ate a cupcake or candy, my friends would say I acted like I was drunk. My brain would no longer recognize the difference between hungry and full. I would eat until I was ready to get sick every day."

Leist tried multiple different diet plans, including Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Herbalife. She said she would always put the weight back on after trying them. Leist then discovered ketogenic, or keto, diet and decided to implement it into her daily life. According to WebMD, ketogenic is a term for a low-carbohydrate diet, similar to the Atkins diet. "The idea is for you to get more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates," according to the www.webmd.com.

Leist lost 26 pounds using keto and then switched to a carnivore keto diet. The difference between the two diets is, keto limits the amount of carbohydrates an individual eats and the carnivore keto diet eliminates carbohydrates. Individuals who practice the carnivore diet only eat meat, eggs some animal products and exclude all other food groups.