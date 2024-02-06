Cape woman jailed after child dies of fentanyl overdose

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested earlier this month after it was discovered a girl in her care died after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug fentanyl.

Stephanie K. Durbin, 35, was taken into custody Dec. 11 by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of first-degree abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

According to a probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to Durbin’s residence at 6:04 p.m. May 17 on a report of an unresponsive child. The girl was transported to Southeast Hospital and pronounced dead. Dr. Russell Deidiker of Mineral Area Pathology performed the autopsy determining the cause of death was “acute fentanyl intoxication,” which resulted in the girl’s death to be classified as a homicide.

The girl had been in Durbin’s care since roughly 11:30 p.m. May 16, according to the probable-cause statement. The only other person at Durbin’s residence at the time of the child’s death was an unidentified male who, according to the probable-cause statement, told investigators Durbin was a frequent user of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The probable-cause statement does not disclose the girl’s age or her relationship to Durbin or the unidentified male.