June 15, 2021

Cape woman injured in crash

A Cape Girardeau woman sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash east of Jackson early Sunday morning. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Haley Cato, 26, was traveling northbound on County Road 618 shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday morning when the 2012 Acura TL in which she was an occupant ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle was being driven by David Ray, 30, who was not injured in the crash...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau woman sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash east of Jackson early Sunday morning.

According to a state Highway Patrol report, Haley Cato, 26, was traveling northbound on County Road 618 shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday morning when the 2012 Acura TL in which she was an occupant ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle was being driven by David Ray, 30, who was not injured in the crash.

She was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Highway Patrol officers cited Ray for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

