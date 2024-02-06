All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2024

Cape woman faces Class B felony after allegedly firing weapon during dispute with neighbor

Kylena Fleming, 37, of Cape Girardeau is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond after police say she fired two bullets toward a victim and then tried to evade officers. Fleming was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Kylena Fleming
Kylena Fleming

Kylena Fleming, 37, of Cape Girardeau is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond after police say she fired two bullets toward a victim and then tried to evade officers.

Fleming was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony.

According to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the shooting took place Saturday, May 4. Officers responded to a shots-fired call when the alleged victim told police Fleming fired two rounds at him. Police went to the back door of the suspect’s property and found an expended .380 shell casing on the porch.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The officer said Fleming left her house before he could make contact with her. “While officers were on scene in front of Fleming’s address, Fleming drove by in her vehicle, and when she saw officers on scene, she fled prior to officers being able to stop and detain her.” Fleming was not charged with fleeing or resisting arrest.

Officers had previously contacted the victim and suspect over a noise complaint; Fleming had complained the victim and his family were playing music too loud. Officers, however, told her the music volume was not excessive.

The probable-cause statement did not expressly state whether the motive for the shooting was related to the music and noise complaint.

Judge Frank Miller set the cash bond at $150,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy