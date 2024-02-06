Kylena Fleming, 37, of Cape Girardeau is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond after police say she fired two bullets toward a victim and then tried to evade officers.
Fleming was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony.
According to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the shooting took place Saturday, May 4. Officers responded to a shots-fired call when the alleged victim told police Fleming fired two rounds at him. Police went to the back door of the suspect’s property and found an expended .380 shell casing on the porch.
The officer said Fleming left her house before he could make contact with her. “While officers were on scene in front of Fleming’s address, Fleming drove by in her vehicle, and when she saw officers on scene, she fled prior to officers being able to stop and detain her.” Fleming was not charged with fleeing or resisting arrest.
Officers had previously contacted the victim and suspect over a noise complaint; Fleming had complained the victim and his family were playing music too loud. Officers, however, told her the music volume was not excessive.
The probable-cause statement did not expressly state whether the motive for the shooting was related to the music and noise complaint.
Judge Frank Miller set the cash bond at $150,000.
