Kylena Fleming, 37, of Cape Girardeau is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond after police say she fired two bullets toward a victim and then tried to evade officers.

Fleming was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony.

According to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the shooting took place Saturday, May 4. Officers responded to a shots-fired call when the alleged victim told police Fleming fired two rounds at him. Police went to the back door of the suspect’s property and found an expended .380 shell casing on the porch.