Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit

Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly.

"I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and Realtor with Realty Executives Edge for nearly five years. Roney previously had been an adjunct biology instructor at Southeast Missouri State University for two years while also waiting tables.

"I grew up with the idea that someone out there knew about me but didn't want to be involved because of my mother," she added.

Roney was reared by her mother and maternal grandparents in Park Hills, Missouri. Ashley's mom did marry when her daughter was 4 years old, and Roney still refers to her mother's former husband as her father.

"But I was always curious (and) I didn't want to die not knowing where I get some of my features from," she said.

Taking the test

Roney has a 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Iris, whom she raises with her partner, Trent Hermsmeyer.

"I felt I was doing a disservice to Iris every time I did medical paperwork and not being aware if there were paternal genetic issues out there," she said.

So, Roney decided to use a genetic testing service to try to find out more.

"I ordered the (23andMe) kit and recently got the results," Roney said.

23andMe, according to the company's website, is a privately-owned, direct-to-consumer DNA testing company founded in 2006. It allows consumers to test for ancestry and for health risks. Use of the number 23 refers to the 23 pairs of chromosomes found in a normal human cell.

A week ago Friday, Roney clicked on the "first cousin" icon on her report and found she and her cousin, previously a stranger, likely shared grandparents.

"(The cousin and I) went back and forth all day long," she said, noting as a Realtor, her photo and other information are readily available on the internet.

After seeing Roney's picture on social media, the first cousin said, "I looked at your mouth and your eyes and knew you were Terry's daughter," Roney recalled.

By that same evening, Ashley was talking with her birth father, Terry Hardin of Farmington, Missouri, on the phone.

"He was close by all this time; that's crazy," Roney said.

"He never knew about me, never knew I existed," she added, discovering she was the product of a brief relationship of less than a month's duration between Hardin and Roney's mom.