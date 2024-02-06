Cape woman cited for DWI

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Saturday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Siyuan Zhang, 28, was cited for driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.
She was taken to the county jail and released.
